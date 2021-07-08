No spectators at Olympics: ‘Malawian officials will watch on TV in Japan’

The Olympics will be held without spectators and Malawians are wondering what the 12 Malawian officials led by Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama will be doing at the games in Japan.

Olympic organizers said on Thursday that they would bar spectators from attending Olympic events which begin on July 23.

The decision has been made following the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Japan.

Five Malawian athletes will participate at the Olympics but 12 officials are also expected to be part of the delegation which will leave for Tokyo on Saturday.

The delegation includes Msungama, Principal Secretary for Sports Oliver Kumbambe, Director of Sports Jameson Ndalama and Sports Council Executive Secretary Henry Mereka.

Other officials on the Japan trip are Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) Vice President Flora Mwandira, General Secretary John Kaputa, and Administrator Naomi Chinatu.

Malawians are wondering what the group will be doing in Japan considering they may not be able to watch the games.

“Man, what will the 12 “officials ” from Malawi be doing?” asked Twitter user @noestlok.

Innocent J. Magombo on Facebook asked a similar: “What will our bloated delegation be doing in Japan then?”

Some Malawians said the officials will be watching the games on TV in Japan.

“Achina Msungama adzikaonela pa kanema ngati ife (Msungama and Co will be watching on TV just like us),” said one person.