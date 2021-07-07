Winiko throws shade at Tonse

Winiko, a character performed by Bon Kalindo, has gone full ballistic at President Lazarus Chakwera, his number 2 Saulos Chilima and the Tonse administration over poor performance

Kalindo is a politician and he campaigned for the Tonse Alliance ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

He is also a comedian who use the stage name Winiko and in a play performed recently, Winiko has lambasted the Tonse Alliance for failing to fulfill its promises.

He said: “Politicians promise to ensure that people have three meals per day but the same politicians later hike prices of cooking oil.

“Moti anthu ayamba kuganiza zoti tingobwelera ku Aiguputo basi (People now feel it’s better to return to Egypt).”

The Tonse Alliance led by President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima promised to take Malawians from Egypt – a Malawi with few job opportunities and riddled by corruption, nepotism, unfulfilled promises and executive arrogance under the the Democratic Progressive Party – to Canaan – a country where people have three meals per day, a million jobs are created every year, government promises are fulfilled and where there is servant leadership and no corruption.

Malawians have, however, been accusing the Tonse Alliance, which is in its second year of a five-year term, of failing to take Malawians to this promised land.