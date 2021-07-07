Suffix bemoans poor governance in Nkhondo ndi anansi

Enough is enough as gospel hip-hop artist Suffix has lamented over inept governance in his latest song entitled Nkhondo ndi anansi.

The song which premiered on the eve of Malawi’s 57th independence day, addresses a number of issues which are results of unproductive administration.

Nkhondo ndi anansi tackles nepotism, pathetic economic status which sees a handful of citizens benefiting out of millions and greed among other issues.

“20 million people akunjoya ndi ochepa (a few are enjoying)/ma expert akunjawa akutipha (foreigners are making our lives a misery)/akamalandira ma mita ife ma peanuts (they earn way more than us),” sounds part of the song.

The song also encourages the citizenry to avoid depending on the government.

“Palibe angagule sopo wamwana wako bro/Sitingamadikire lizatipulumutse boma/Tenga khasu idya thukuta lako ipatse Moto (nobody can take care of your children/we are fed up waiting for the government to always bail us out/Just work hard on your own”

The song comes after other hip-hop heavyweights, Phyzix and the Daredevils, crafted a tune called pa ground which also addresses the country’s poor economic status.

Malawians have been complaining about the economic performance since they ushered in the Tonse-led government. However, the government continues to assure the citizenry of better days in due course.