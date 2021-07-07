Phase 2 of Jenda-Edingeni road begins

The Tonse Alliance Government has started phase two of the 53km Jenda-Edingeni road which links Jenda Trading Centre and Edingeni Trading Centre in Mzimba district.

The project was stopped some years ago at Chindoka.

On 5 July, 2021, the Tonse Government, started upgrading the road in the second phase. There is big hope that the tarmac road will reach Embangweni trading center which is about 15km from Chindoka village by end of August.

Jenda-Edingeni road project was halted years ago due to financial problems. The K6.7 billion project was expected to be completed in March, 2020 and has so far missed two deadlines.

In April, Vice President Saulos Chilima visited the road and he assured people that funding will be identified to complete the construction works.

The second phase of the road involves upgrading of a 15km section of the road from Chindoka to Embangweni and construction of an 80-meter-long Luwasozi bridge and several drainage structures.

The first phase was co-financed by Abu Dhabi and the government of Malawi and the second phase was expected to be wholly financed by the Malawi Government.