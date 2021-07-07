Ikwanga elected North coaches’ chair

Northern Region Coaches have elected Kondwani Ikwanga as their new regional chairperson.

Ikwanga got 21 votes replacing McNebert Kadzuwa who is now the head coach of Malawi women’s football National Team.

He will be deputized by Chitipa United coach Christopher Nyambose while the position of General Secretary went to Kasquare Nyasulu and his Vice Secretary is Ekwendeni Hammers Assistant coach Lackson Mauluka.

The finance position of Treasurer went to Hastings Msowoya while the Former Karonga and Chitipa United coach Kondwani Mwalweni is the vice treasure.

Hillary Munthali, Martha Chinyanja, Steven Nkwinika and Gilbert ‘Agile’ Chirwa were elected members of the committee.

During his acceptance speech, Ikwanga said it is important for coaches to hold hands and work as a committee to improve football from grassroots level.

“I am sure I won because I have some plans that will help coaches from districts in the North. Coaches wanted someone who can read the region well and knows how to coach children, we want to teach basics from grassroots level and so on,” said Ikwanga.