Covid-19 restrictions return as cases rise in Malawi

The Ministry of Health has re-introduced Covid-19 restrictions, including a ban on fans in stadiums and a curfew starting from 10pm to 6am, but the ministry has said schools will remain open.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda held a press briefing this afternoon where she announced the restrictions.

Kandodo said bars and night clubs should only operate from 2pm to 10 pm, restaurants should operate on 50% capacity and there will be a curfew from 10pm to 6am.

She added that vigils at funerals have been banned and burial should to be done within 48hours.

On transport, she said minibuses should keep operating at a 50% capacity, while public gatherings will be restricted to 50 people if inside and 100 for outdoor events including weddings.

The Ministry has also banned political rallies while sports events will only involve 100 people including players and officials with spectators banned.

However, schools have not been closed but Kandodo said classes should be disinfected and students and teachers should wear masks. She further said the Ministry will only close schools that have been hit with Covid-19 cases to allow disinfection of classes.

Malawi has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past days and the positivity rate has increased to 15.9 percent from 1.2 percent as of June 1, this year.

Yesterday, Malawi recorded 309 new COVID-19 cases, 86 new recoveries and three new deaths. Malawi currently as total number of 2,426 active cases, including 109 people admitted in treatment centres across the country.

“We have come up with these new mitigation measures after seeing a surge in cases and number of deaths. Since June up to now 60 people have died and we have over 3000 cases of which 109 are admitted in our isolation centers,” Kandodo said.