Man jailed five years for threatening to stab sister

The Senior Resident Magistrate court in Mzuzu has sentenced a 33-year-old man, identified as Jackie Mwandira, to five years imprisonment for threatening to stab his sister with a knife.

During court proceedings it was revealed that Mwandira committed the offence during the evening of March 1, 2021 at Chimaliro in Mzuzu City.

State prosecutor Sergeant Justice Kadundwe informed the court that Mwandira on March 1 carried a knife and threatened to stab his sister.

Kadundwe further told the court that Mwandira caused havoc and disturbed his grandparents’ peace of mind.

Mwandira was arrested on March 4, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him which prompted the state to parade witnesses in court who testified against him.

In submission, Sergeant Kadundwe prayed to the court to impose a meaningful custodial sentence Mwandira saying the convict is a threat to the family and community.

He added that the convict was supposed to be taking care of his grandparents but instead he was causing trouble.

Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda expressed concern over the seriousness of the offence before slapping him with a five-year jail sentence with hard labour.

Mwandira hails from Thelere Village, Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa District.