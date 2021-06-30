Vuwa retains seat in Nkhatabay Central

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Symon Vuwa Kaunda has retained the Nkhatabay Central constituency Parliamentary seat after winning the 29 June 2020 by-election.

The development has transpired in the early hours of today following the unofficial results for the by-election.

Results show Kaunda has won back his seat in the national assembly with 5439 votes to 5223 votes for Ralph Mhone of People’s Party (PP) which is a member of the nine-party Tonse Alliance.

Speaking in an interview yesterday after casting his ballot at Nkhatabay community Hall polling center, Kaunda confidently stated that he was definitely going to carry the day as DPP has a stronghold in Nkhatabay central which drums up the needed support.

“I am certainly going to win the election because our Political party is very strong with a good structure.

“This is just to prove that I already won back in 2019 and I will win again because the last election was not marred with irregularities,” he explained.

In April this year, the Supreme Court of Malawi ordered that there should be fresh election in Nkhatabay Central following an appeal from Ralph Mhone who claimed that the 2019 parliamentary elections were not free and fair hence the re-run.

Meanwhile, the polling procedures are still being managed at the tally centre at St. Augustine Community Day secondary school where all the MEC materials and staff have been retreated to wrap up the exercise.

Nkhatabay Central constituency also had a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate who has scooped a total of 37 votes in all the 19 polling centers for the constituency.