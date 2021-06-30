Persecution should not move us – Kabambe

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe says his supporters should not be shaken by any amount of persecution and he has expressed confidence that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Kabambe, who is vying for the presidency of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the remarks after being released on bail.

He was arrested on Monday and, together with three others, charged with abuse of office, money laundering and neglect of duty.

Kabambe in his statement expressed confidence he will be acquitted by the court.

“I remain trusting in the Malawi judiciary and, therefore, remain positive that the allegations levelled against my name will be cleared.

“In the meantime, I would like to urge all Malawians who believe in my vision to remain steadfast and unshaken. No amount of propaganda or persecution should move us,” said Kabambe in a Facebook post.

He also thanked his supporters for the support given to him and his family. According to Kabambe, his supporters believe in the constitutionality of this country.

“Thank you all who have showed your support, have sent kind messages and have remembered me in your prayers or marched to court in solidarity

“Your support is not in vain and it will not be in vain,” he said.