FAM, Airtel celebrate Airtel Top Eight Cup sponsorship renewal

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu together with Airtel Malawi Plc Limited Chief Executive Officer Charles Kamoto have announced the renewal of the Airtel Top Eight sponsorship for a further three years.

The new deal between the two parties will run up to 2023.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Ryalls Hotel in the Commercial City of Blantyre on Wednesday. The sponsorship package has also been raised from MK198 million to MK234 million, with the winner guaranteed a whopping MK17 million from MK15 million.

Speaking after the unveiling ceremony, Nyamilandu said he never doubted the coming back of the cup despite the current economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the past years, Airtel has been a valuable partner for FAM, and as we renew our vows for a further three years of what has been a great partnership and we hope that this relationship will grow stronger and continue to be a mutually benefiting one.

“We thank Airtel for once again trusting this strong brand of football to carry their message and to connect with the millions of passionate football family in this country. Through this renewal renewal with Airtel, we are once again reminded that football remains a very attractive platform for the corporate world.

“To raise the sponsorship package from MK198 million to MK234 million during this difficult period of Covid-19 is a huge favor to football family. We had a blip in one of the finals but we passed the test and you have returned with an improved offer, we are grateful.

“This cup is the most competitive elite club competition because it is participated by top eight teams and this will make the players active by fighting not only for money, but also to finish in the top eight so that they take part in the tournament. This cup will make the elite football very exciting and we are very thankful to Airtel for making football happen again,” he concluded.

On his part, Kamoto said his company decided to come back because they always love and believed in football. “At Airtel, we believe in football, we love football and that’s why we are here. We are happy to announce the coming back of the cup for another three years and with an improved package of MK234 million from MK198 million.

“We are very grateful to the media, the fans and FAM for the continuous support rendered to our company throughout hence the decision to come back again,” he said.

The competition will kick off after the end of the current season. In its first season, the Cup was won by Be Forward Wanderers before Blue Eagles’ heroic performance the following year to win the cup at the expense of Nyasa Big Bullets in the final. In 2019, the competition was won by Silver Strikers when they overpowered Karonga United in the final.

The winner will take home MK17 Million whilst the second placed team will be given MK5 million. Each of the participating teams will be given MK1 million appearance fee, with the top goalscorer and player of the tournament walking away with MK500 000 each. Man of the match in each game will be rewarded with MK50 000.