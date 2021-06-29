Female legislators wear school uniforms in Malawi Parliament

Female Members of Parliament today attended Parliament while wearing school uniforms to disseminate messages about girl child education.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Right Honourable Catherine Gotani Hara, along with all female Members of Parliament and female members of cabinet wore uniforms after standing orders were waived.

Some female cabinet ministers who entered the house without wearing uniforms were ordered to go out and wear their uniforms.

The gesture followed a request by Minister of Gender, Children and Community Welfare for the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus to put on primary school uniforms and use the occasion to disseminate messages about girl child education and commemorate the International Day of the African Child.

Speaking at Parliament, the Speaker said the female Members of Parliament decided to celebrate the girl child in style as all MPs are where they are now because they went through education facilities.

“We stand with the girl child and we want to encourage them even with the challenges that they are facing, they should still persevere and work hard,” said the Speaker.

Kaliati in a Facebook also urged girls, including those in rural areas to go to school in order to become whoever they want in future.

The International Day of the African Child was commemorated under the theme “30 years after the adoption of the Charter: Accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa fit for children.”

Lawmakers are in the seventh and final week of deliberations for this year’s National Budget meeting of the National Assembly.