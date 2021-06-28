Devotion: Don’t weep

Revelation 5: 2-5 ” And I saw a strong angel proclaiming with a loud voice, “Who is worthy to open the scroll and break its seals?” And no one in heaven or on earth or under the earth was able to open the scroll or to look into it, and I began to weep loudly because no one was found worthy to open the scroll or to look into it. And one of the elders said to me, “Weep no more; behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”

When there was no person able to open the seals of the book, John started crying loudly because of lack of solution to the problem. He was however wrong to cry.

There may be times when there seems to be no solution in sight, and many are tempted to cry. When a problem has been there for too long or when the problem looks so complex to solve, some have just resolved to crying. However crying will never bring any solutions. Rather than crying, you need to “Weep no more; behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has conquered, so that he can open the scroll and its seven seals.”

When Thomas didn’t know the way to the father, in John 14:6 “Jesus replied, “I AM the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

When Martha wanted the resurrection of her brother Lazarus, in John 11:25 “Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live even if he dies.”

When people were seeking for bread in John 6:35…” Jesus said to them, I AM the bread of life: he that comes to me shall never hunger; and he that believes on me shall never thirst.”

You may be looking for an access to some place. Jesus says in John 10:9 “I am the door. If anyone enters in by me, he will be saved, and will go in and go out, and will find pasture.”

Therefore don’t cry there is a solution. “Weep no more; behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah.

Confession: I have a solution to every problem in my life because I have Jesus and the Word, and therefore I will never cry. In Jesus Name.