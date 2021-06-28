Dalitso Kabambe arrested

Police have arrested Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe.

Kabambe who is a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is at Lingadzi Police station.

Yesterday, Police sources said Kabambe was on a wanted list and was on the run but today the former RBM chief has handed himself to police leading to his arrest.

The arrest is believed to be in connection to the K4.3 billion transfer to an account held at FDH Bank which was made the night before the results of the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections were announced.

Kabambe was RBM Governor at the time and he is suspected to have authorized the transfer. On Sunday, police arrested former Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga, retired Director Rodrick Wiyo and one of the current Managers at Reserve Bank Leya Ndonga over the issue.

Kabambe served as RBM Governor during the Peter Mutharika administration. He is currently looking to replace Mutharika as DPP president and if he succeeds, he could contest against President Lazarus Chakwera in the 2025 presidential elections.