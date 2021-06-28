Brothers die in house fire in Mponela

Two boys with disabilities died yesterday at Mponela in Dowa after the house they were sleeping in caught fire.

The two who are persons with disability have been identified as Labani Ganizani, 18, and Finiasi Ganizani, 16 from Ngwembe village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in the district.

Publicist for Mponela police station sergeant Macpatson Msadala confirmed and said that the incident took place on June 27,2021 at around 06:00 hours at Ngwembe Village.

“Facts are that their father was working as a tenant at a certain estate in the area. He received his payment after this year’s tobacco season and he took his family to Ngwembe Village where he was waiting to be employed as a tenant from another farmer.

“While waiting to find a house he temporarily sheltered himself and his family in a thatched house,” said Msadala.

On June 27, 2021 at around 06:00 hrs the man and his wife went for piecework leaving their two sons in the house and the third born daughter at home.

The daughter lit a match she was playing with outside the house, and the whole house caught fire.

The two victims got burnt in the inferno since there was no-one to evacuate them.

At around 08:00 hours the father returned home and found his sons already burnt and dead.

He reported to Mponela Police Station whereby police personnel together with a clinician from Mponela Rural hospital visited the scene and postmortem established that death was due to severe burns caused by fire.