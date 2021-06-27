Two Police officers injured in accident while coming from presidential function

Two police officers sustained injuries after a police vehicle with seven officers on board was involved in an accident in Kasungu while coming from a presidential function.

Kasungu Police spokesperson Harry Namwaza has confirmed saying the vehicle registration MP 2111 was coming from Nkhotakota where there was a presidential function on Saturday.

He added that when the vehicle reached Bauti Trading City, the front tyre on the left side got burst and the vehicle overturned once.

The two officers got injured and were taken to Kasungu District Hospital and one officer was treated as outpatient while the other was admitted.

Chakwera yesterday was Nkhotakhota where there was commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day.

On June 7 this month, two Malawi Defence Force soldiers died in a road accident involving a military vehicle on Chakwera’s convoy.

The accident occurred along the Magalasi Road in Blantyre while Chakwera was on his way from Lilongwe to Blantyre.