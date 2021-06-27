Senior group village headman Moto dies

By Benjamin Chisale

Senior group headman Moto from the area of Senior Chief Chowe in Mangochi has died at Mangochi District Hospital.

Confirming the sad news, Mangochi District Council office said the Chief, real name Mussa Adam, died of a cardiovascular health problem on Saturday.

He was first taken to St Martin’s Hospital two weeks ago before being transferred to Mangochi District Hospital where he died.

Late Moto, will be laid to rest today at Moto Headquarters in Mangochi where Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi is expected to attend.

Recently, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera visited Moto Village where the Malawi Congress Party reconciled with the people of the village following a police raid that led to the arrest of some people from the village 50 years ago (1971).

President Chakwera also cheered late Moto while he was admitted at Mangochi District Hospital.

deceased was born in 1953 and is survived by two wives, 12 children and 38 grandchildren.