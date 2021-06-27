Breaking: DPP’s Dalitso Kabambe wanted

…political persecution, argue social commentators

Police are looking for former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe who is reportedly don the run.

Kabambe was informed to report to Police today but he told the police that he is not around.

Area 30 sources say they are treating the matter as a case of running away from justice as they know he is in Lilongwe.

Kabambe is reportedly being wanted over K4.3 billion transfer to FDH Bank which was made the night before Presidential re-run elections results were announced.

Police have already arrested Former Deputy Governor; Henry Mathanga, retired Director Rodrick Wiyo and one of the current Managers at Reserve Bank; Leya Ndonga have been arrested.

Kabambe served as RBM Governor during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration and was fired after President Lazarus Chakwera came into power.

He has since joined politics and is vying for the DPP presidency.