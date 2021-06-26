Man fined K130,000 for possessing medical drugs

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday ordered White Maluwa, 25, to pay a fine of K130,000 for being found with medical drugs without licence.

The Court heard through Mangochi Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Emmanuel Kambwiri that on the afternoon of June 23, 2021 while patrolling around Namwera-Katuli area, Mangochi Police Detectives were tipped by members of the community that the he was selling medical drugs at Katuli market.

The team invaded the said place where they actually found assorted medical drugs without licence.

Maluwa was found with 120 capsules of amoxicillin, 112 tablets of oral contraceptives, 310 tablets of cotrim, 24 bottles ARV’s, 370 tablets of zinc, 1114 tablets of bactrim, 36 tablets of declofenac, 30 tablets of pandol, 58 tablets of paracetamol, 560 tablets of pyridoxineu, 300 tablets of cipro, 136 tablets of plasquantile, 460 tablets of magnessium, 3261 tablets of Cpz, 340 tablets of quinine, 423 tablets of prednisone, 300 indocine and 36 tablets of fragile among others.

Appearing in court, Maluwa pleaded guilty to the charge. In mitigation, he asked for court’s leniency stating that he is poor and his family will struggle for sustainability if sent to jail.

However, the state objected his plea factors arguing that Maluwa violated the laws and is not eligible to be selling drugs since he doesn’t have licence.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu ordered Maluwa to pay K130,000 fine in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour and medical drugs forfeited to Malawi Government.

In the meantime, Maluwa has failed to produce the cash.

White Maluwa hails from Wadali Village Traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi.