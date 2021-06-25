Woman murdered in Mzimba

A man aged 41 has been arrested over the murder of a 58-year-old woman at Lameck Mwale village in Mzimba district.

The deceased has been identified as Jessie Sibande who hailed from Chimphanga Bilima village under Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba district.

On the material date, the suspect, Saukani Mwale, 41, was assaulting a certain lady at her garden.

Sibande came to rescue her friend. In retaliation, Mwale assaulted Sibande on the chest which made her fell unconscious.

She was taken to Lunjika Seventh day hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police were informed, and suspect was arrested the same day. Full postmortem was conducted by medical officers and the results showed that the death was due to chest injuries secondary to assault.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

He hails from Lameck Mwale village under Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba District.

