Four Ministry of Lands officials arrested over K1.8 million illegal land sale

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday and Thursday arrested four Ministry of Lands officials in Mzuzu for illegally selling a piece of land at Area 4 in Mzuzu.

On 23rd June, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Khwima Mkandawire and Chisomo Chawanje. Richard Sumayili and Adiel Tsambewe were arrested on 24th June, 2021. They sold the piece of land to Benjamin Jere for at MK1,800,000.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita M. Ndala said the four received K1.8 million as payment for a piece of a land at Area 4 in Mzuzu and they issued no receipt for the payment.

The bureau instituted an investigation which among other things established that the land belongs to Mr. Francis Mwakimbwala who claims to have all the relevant documents.

The four are suspected to have committed the offence of misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, theft, contrary to Section 278 as read with Section 271 and obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code.

They were taken to court today where they were released on bail after producing K50,000.00 cash each as bail bond and one surety each bonded at K100,000.00 not cash.

Court also ordered the suspects to surrender travel documents to the ACB, to report to ACB Offices once every first Monday of the month, not to interfere with state witnesses, ACB officers and their relations and to surrender their phones and passwords to the Bureau.

The suspects will appear in court on 3rd August, 2021 for trial.