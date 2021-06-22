Ramaphosa’s Ipad stolen

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was shocked when he realized his Ipad had disappeared as he was about to deliver a speech on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce that the National Ports Authority is an independent but when it came time to deliver the speech, the president couldn’t find his Ipad where the written speech was kept.

In a video shared on social media he said: “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.

“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it.”

I had my iPad.”

Looking sideways, Ramaphosa asked an aide: “Do you know where they took my iPad to?

“This is the problem of always handing your gadgets to other people. It is always best that I should keep all these things with me all the time.”

He then said: “I had my iPad. I had it in my hand. It’s gone. I have lost it, it seems.”

After the incident, the ‘First Ipad’ trended on social media as people wondered how it had been stolen from the president.

His spokesperson, however, said Ramaphosa was making a joke since the Ipad was not missing.

” The President was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him – which it was before he began his remarks to media,” Tyrone Seal, chief director of communications in the president’s office, told South African media.