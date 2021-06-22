Devotion: Go and take the correct route

Isa 30:21 “And when you turn to the right hand, and when you turn to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, “This is the way. Walk in it.”

It doesn’t matter how far you have gone on a wrong route, turn back and take the correct one. It doesn’t matter how much investment you have already put in it, if it’s not right way, turn back and start all over again. As the scripture above says, you may have taken the right turn or the left turn wrongly, but a voice of God would tell you the right way and go into it.

It may not be desirable to start all over again but it is necessary because if the Lord is not in it, you are doing it in vain.

Psalm 127:1 “Unless Yahweh builds the house, they labor in vain who build it. Unless Yahweh watches over the city, the watchman guards it in vain.”

The route God shows us will always lead to success. It also leads to a good future. The leading of God is in His Word.

Psalm 23:2 “He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters.”

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you,” says Yahweh, “thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you hope and a future.”

God will always lead you in line with His Word and that is why you need to have the Word of God in you always to familiarise yourself with His leading. Study and meditate the Word, you will never miss his leading.

Confession

I am led by the Spirit of God. All my decisions are led by Him. He leads me to the right destiny. He leads me to my inheritance. In Jesus Name. Amen