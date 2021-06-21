Two sisters arrested over firearms

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two sisters aged 21 and 29 for being found in possession of two shotguns.

Zomba Police Public Relations Officer Patricia Sipiliano has confirmed the arrest of the two identified as Jessica Makumba.

According to Sipiliano, on 20 June 2021 the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers got a tip that the suspects were keeping the firearms illegally at Chinamwali.

The officers went into investigation and arrested the two sisters before recovering the two shotguns from them.

The duo will appear in court soon. The suspects come from Makumba village, Traditional Authority Kuntumanje in Zomba District.