Nurse, driver arrested over K22 million armed robbery 

A nurse and a driver in Chikwawa have been arrested for invading Afrisian Company offices and stealing K22 million.

Police publicist for Chikwawa Dickson Matemba has identified the two as the company’s driver Lawrence Likaswe, and Moses Steshy, a nurse at St. Montfort Mission Hospital.

According to Matemba, the robbers had panga knives when they broke into the office and went away with cash amounting to K22 million.

Police then received a tip-off from well-wishers and they managed to arrest the two suspects on Friday 18th June, 2021

Upon being interrogated, the duo told police that they indeed stole the money and went further mentioning another person who is keeping the money.

However, the third suspect who is keeping the money is at large.

“Meanwhile, we are working to bring the other suspect to book and recover the cash,” said Matemba.

The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charge of robbery, contrary to Section 300 of the Penal code.