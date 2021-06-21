Malawians have confidence in Chilima’s leadership — UTM 

UTM Party says people have confidence in the leadership of party leader Saulos Chilima because he is implementing the party’s manifesto through Tonse Government.

UTM Officials said this yesterday in Zomba when they officially welcomed Independent Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume constituency Bizwick Million at Maela ground.

Secretary General for the party Dr. Patricia Kaliyati said UTM is growing everyday because people have seen with their eyes the kind of leadership which is really creating brighter future for Malawians.

“What Hon. Million has done by joining UTM symbolises the strengths of the party. We are promising people that we will fulfill manifesto of UTM through Tonse government,” Kaliati said.

Kaliati further said there are some failures who make noises against the party and challenged them that whatever they are saying will not materialize.

UTM Regional Governor for Eastern Region Julius Paipi said the party is doing everything possible to flood into any part of the region to make sure by 2023 the region is pro-UTM.

Paipi said the party is receiving people from other political parties on daily basisc and he believes by 2023 the whole Eastern region will be pro UTM because of trust people have in party’s President Chilima who is also Vice President of Malawi.

He added that people have confidence in UTM leadership since its promises such as cheap fertilizer under Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), are being fulfilled.

“Just imagine chiefs in Zomba agreed and encouraged Hon. Million to join and support Chilima for his type of leadership who is bringing UTM manifestos into reality to Malawians,” said PPaipi

Million who won as an independent candidate in March 30 by-elections said he has joined the party because he has been impressed with its manifestos which is uprighting lives of poor people.

During the official welcome of Hon. Million to the party, UTM promised to improve health services and road network among others.

Some of the officials who welcomed Million include UTM Publicity Secretary Frank Mwenefumbo, Director of Youth Bon Kalindo and Deputy Director of Elections Mwayi Kamuyambeni.