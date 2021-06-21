Lilongwe Mayor calls on companies to sponsor Women’s golf

Lilongwe City Mayor Juliana Kaduya has appealed to individuals and the corporate world to sponsor golf in order to encourage women to join the male dominated discipline.

She hailed Umodzi Park for showing interest in sponsoring women golf tournament saying it shows how much the hotel values women sporting activities in the country.

“Golf games require a lot of things including finances and no any company can do it alone, there is a need to join hands in supporting the discipline. When golf is fully supported we can see many women expressing interest to be part of it. Umodzi Park has set an example,” she said.

She said having women golf tournaments regularly can also help in providing a platform for women to share life experiences, business ideas and make connections.

Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said seeing women from different professions coming together to interact is something that needs to be cherished saying it is the best place for women to connect business wise.

Chagunda added that apart from corporate social responsibility they also used the platform to showcase the special products that the hotel has including VIP Club, Loyalty programs and rewards program for customers.

Among others, women who played well got various Umodzi Park vouchers. Others will spend a weekend at the hotel and others got vouchers for Dinner and Lunch.

One of the participants, also deputy Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation Vera Kamtukule, said it is evident that women are breaking the sealing saying golf had always been played by men but now more women are taking more interest in the game.

The tournament saw Jocheded Mpanga outshining other women golfers in A division while Maria Lee Cho emerged the overall winner in the B and both won various vouchers to be treated at Umodzi Park.