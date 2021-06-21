Chakwera satisfied with performance in first year of presidency S

State House says President Lazarus Chakwera is satisfied with the Tonse Alliance administration’s perfomance in its first year.

Press Secretary Brian Banda made the remarks this morning at the State House brief.

Banda said the promises President Chakwera made during the campaign wiill be implemented over a period of five years.

He added that some of the promises such as the one on food security have already been fulfilled through the Affordable Inputs Programme.

“The president knows that Malawians have high expectations from his administration .

“The president is satisfied [with the performance of his administration] but everything cannot be done in the first,”said Banda.

On the promise to create one million jobs, Banda said substantial amount of jobs has been created and more people are getting hired everyday.

“We can’t say nothing has been done because a lot has been done. Only that the economic activities have slowed down due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Banda.

According to Banda, Chakwera will address Malawians on the first anniversary of his presidency over the weekend to tell people what his government has done.

Chakwera was sworn in as president on June 28 last year. Critics say the economic situation has worsened under Chakwera as evidenced by the depreciation of the Kwacha and the rise in prices of essential commodities such as cooking oil, bread and fertilizer.