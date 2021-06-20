Media urged to disseminate correct information on disasters

By Benjamin Chisale

Journalists in Mangochi and Machinga have been urged to disseminate correct information to the public on disasters.

The remarks were made during a 2twoday training workshop held in Liwonde in Machinga which brought together media professionals from eastern region of Malawi who were exposed to desirable journalistic behavior regarding the reportage of disaster risk management.

The media professionals were also put through modules, response skills and techniques primed to bring positive impact to the citizens in Mangochi and Machinga Districts in prevention and mitigation of disasters, including the dissemination of information about public safety during the disaster.

Machinga District Council Public Relations Officer Patrick Ndawala stressed the overriding importance of the Media’s role in disaster risk reduction and management.

In his remarks, the Mangochi District Commissioner, Dr Pilingu told the media to only disseminate the right information always when need rises.

“Journalists are powerful and must always provide correct information and the right message at the right time, media should also create an environment for solidarity and trust, this will help in augmenting the collective responsibility of all segments of society to tackle the challenges posed by any disaster,” said Pilingu.

The workshop featured presentations, simulation exercises and scenario building and espoused by facilitators.

It has prepared journalists to tell equally newsworthy stories about how communities are building their resilience against disasters in Mangochi and Machinga.