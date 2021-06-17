Former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda dies

Zambia’s first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has died today in Lusaka at the age of 97.

Kaunda was admitted to a military hospital in the capital Lusaka where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His son Kambarange Kaunda has confirmed the sad news.

“…I’m sad to inform, we have lost “Mzee”. Let’s pray for him…” Kambarange said.

Zambia’s opposition politician Hakainde Hichilema has since paid tribute to Kaunda, Zambia’s first President and founding father.

“We express our deepest condolences to the Kaunda family during their bereavement and pray for strength as they come to terms with this sad loss. Bashikulu KK will be sorely missed by all Zambians and the rest of the people on the African continent. Rest in peace gallant son of Africa,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kaunda was Zambia’s first president and he ruled the country from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, to 1991.

He ruled during the same period with Malawi’s first president Kamuzu Banda who ruled from 1963-1994 and died in 1997.