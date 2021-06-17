Chakwera acknowledges Tonse Alliance grievances

President Lazarus Chakwera has admitted that there are problems in the governing Tonse Alliance.

He provided a hint following a Tonse Partners meeting this afternoon at Chikoko Bay in Mangochi where Chakwera attended in his capacity as President of the Malawi Congress Party.

Leaders in attendance included Umodzi Party president John Chisi, George Nnesa of Mafunde, Khumbo Kachali of Freedom Party, People’s Party leader Joyce Banda, UTM president Saulos Chilima, Mark Katsonga of PPM, Kamuzu Chibambo of PETRA and Enoch Chihana of AFORD.

Chakwera, in a Facebook post this afternoon, suggested that the meeting has helped resolve issues which could have worsened.

“TONSE PARTNERS’ SUMMIT @ Chikoko Bay. As the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine,” he wrote on Facebook.

Reacting to the post, Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche described Chakwera’s remarks as worrying.

“If it has reached to “A stitch in time…”, then we must be worried. Or maybe I am just thinking too much. But great seeing you people together. All we can hope for is that the meeting is not for personal or party advancements. But at the end of it all, the nation is also in the interest of the meeting. We still believe in you people. But for this to continue, it will also depend on your actions and decisions,” said Mkhutche.

Another commenter on the post Chandiwira Chisi said: “A weak alliance built on distrust is the last thing the country needs. There is work to be done, lots of work. People want to begin to see a functional government. Whatever issues you have between and among you, kindly fix them asap.”

The meeting has been held amid reports that President Chakwera will reshuffle his cabinet this month. There have also been reports that Chilima’s UTM is not satisfied with the distribution of top government positions and has given Chakwera until June 19 to ensure more UTM representation.