Bushiri launching new book tonight, to donate all proceeds to charity

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is launching his new book, “The Jesus Nation”, today with a record 33500 copies already pre-ordered and all the proceeds set to go to charity.

According to a statement signed by his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, the book, which comes three years after he launched six books in Blantyre, will be launched this Thursday, 17th June 2021, at BICC Hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi, from 18:00 hours (CAT).

“Besides donating the proceeds to charity, Prophet Bushiri, as he launches the new book this evening, will also be donating 100 copies of the new book to the National Library Services (NLS) to help promote a reading culture in the country,” he said.

Nyondo added that the book displays how God is raising a new generation of people, armed with righteousness and justice, who will be placed in various strategic points to defend and proclaim the kingdom of God, ‘The Jesus Nation’.

“I urge everyone to experience the knowledge of this book with sincerity and honesty. It’s a book that I have strong confidence it will help nourish our faith. It is about time,” he said.