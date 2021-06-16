Police officer arrested for abducting, raping 13-year-old child

A police officer who works at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe has been arrested after he abducted a 13-year-old child from Blantyre and took her to Lilongwe where he raped her.

The arrested Police officer has been identified as Victor Masonga.

National Police Publicist, James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of Masonga.

“We received a complaint from mother to the survivor alerting us on the issue at hand. We conducted our own investigations on the matter and I can confirm that we have arrested him,” Kadadzera has told local media.

He added that the suspect, will be taken to court soon where he will be formally charged.

According to reports, Masonga first met the child in April at the wedding of his relative in Chiradzulu. He later took her to Lilongwe where he raped her