Super League match abandoned after Tigers refuse to continue with play

There was a drama at Mzuzu Stadium on Monday afternoon as Mighty Tigers refused to proceed with play in a TNM Super League against Moyale Barracks following the decision of referee Tobias Chitani who awarded a penalty to Moyale Barracks.

The penalty came at a time when the visitors were leading 2-1 with less than five minutes before the end of the regulation time.

Kondwani Chilembwe scored the brace in the first half for Tigers while Deus Nkutu netted a lone goal of the lions of kaning’ina before the half time.

Come second half, Moyale Barracks dominated much of the game as Tigers were manning their half to avoid the soldiers from penetrating to get an equalizer.

On 87 minute, Chitani awarded a penalty to the hosts saying Tigers defender had handled the ball in the 18 yard box a decision which surprised Robin Alufandika, their technical director.

“We’ve won 2-1, the referees they tried to favour our opponent but we’ve the three points,” he said.

Alufandika refused to comment on the way officiation was handled saying the members of the press saw it themselves despite being seen approaching the fourth official for several times complaining about some of the decisions made.

On his part, Moyale Barracks Assistant Coach Prichard Mwansa described the incident as “very unfortunate’ and conceded that his side was outplayed in the first half.

“It was a tough match, they came very prepared…it is unfortunate that the match has ended this way, we got a penalty and our friends have refused us to take it, we’ll see what decision will be made,” he said.

Meanwhile Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is yet to comment on the matter but according to the log table which the body has released it shows that Tigers has moved from first from the bottom up to third with 17 points which clearly shows that the result stands at the moment.

While Moyale is on position nine with 26 points from 19 matches. Presently Silver Strikers is leading the standings with 40 points