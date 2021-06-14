Vehicle hits gates at presidential palace

Police at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Saturday shot a driver on both legs after his vehicle rammed into two gates at the palace while the president was home.

The driver has been identified as Dennis Chikhoza.

A police report prepared by Sub-Inspector Sambo says a totally drunk Chikhoza was driving a vehicle with registration number DZ 7792 towards Sanjika Palace.

“Officers on the first Gate tried to stop him but he didn’t stop, as such he hit the gate and proceeded to the second gate damaging both barriers in the process Officers on duty released bullets from a K2C riffle which landed on both legs,” reads part of the report.

Police then took the driver to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention and his condition is now improving.

Meanwhile, investigations are in progress to establish the motive.

President Lazarus Chakwera stayed at Sanjika palace for four days last week and on Sunday he left for Chikoko Bay in Mangochi.