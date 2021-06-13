Man gets 16-years for raping nine-year-old girl

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced Allan Sukali, 68, to 16 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 9-year-old child.

During court proceedings, Mangochi Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Grace Mindozo told the court that, both the victim and Sukali stay in the same compound.

During the month of January 2021, the mother to the victim was suspicious as she noticed that her daughter was having difficulties when walking and was also seen frequently coming out of the man’s house.

This prompted the mother to engage her Aunt who asked the child about her involvement with the man.

Prosecutor Mindozo added that the victim revealed that Sukali had been sexually abusing her several times since December 2020. She was threatened to be dealt with if she revealed the ordeal to anyone.

The matter was reported at Makokola Police Unit where medical report form was issued and the results from Koche Health Centre confirmed that the girl was defiled.

Appearing in court, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded five witnesses who proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, he asked for the court’s leniency saying that he is a breadwinner to and too old to go to prison.

The state quashed his plea, arguing such cases are on the increase despite government and stakeholders relentlessly working towards protecting and uplifting rights of the girl child.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and hence the sentence to serve as a lesson to him and other would-be offenders.

Sukali hails from Vaniwa Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe district.