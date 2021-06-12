Corruption at ACB: K42m paid as oil kickbacks

Public officers reportedly received K42 million to approve the fuel supply deals.

Allegations of corruption over the fuel supply deal have been directed at Officers at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

This week, the bureau which is currently being led by Martha Chizuma issued a restriction order against National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).

The order means Nocma cannot award contracts for the supply and delivery of about 234 820 metric tonnes (MT) of refined petroleum products.

However, the ACB, Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA), Government Contracting Unit (GCU) and the Ministry of Justice earlier gave ‘no objection’ to the procurement process.

There are allegations that the initial approval by the ACB came after some officers and politicians received K42 million to secure the deals.

ACB director Martha Chizuma has told the local media that the ACB has made a U-turn over the deal because there is “new information that needs further scrutinization.”

“So the issues raised by the complainants deserve the bureau’s attention,” she said.

Speaking on the issue, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) director Sylvester Namiwa said ACB’s credibility has been heavily bruised by the sudden change in decision.

“This is a clear case of shifting goal posts, smacks of double standards and puts to question our resolve to fight and win the fight against corruption,” he said.