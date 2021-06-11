MUBAS students protest K20,000 per day late registration fee

Students from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) formerly the Polytechnic are protesting against the introduction of MK 20,000 penalty fee for late registration.

According to a Memo from the University Registrar, all students are required to register for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year by 27 June failing which they will pay a penalty fee of MK20, 000 per day.

“Students who register later than 27th June 2021 will pay a late registration fee of MK20, 000.00 per day,” reads part of the memo dated 9th June 2021.

The memo further said that only students who have paid the required semester fees will be allowed to register for the second semester.

“The university shall enforce ‘No FEES, NO REGISTRATION’ Policy,” warned the memo.

Reacting to the development, some of the students who opted for anonymity described the MK20, 000 penalty fee as ‘daylight robbery’.

Meanwhile, the students have pleaded with the University office to reverse the decision.