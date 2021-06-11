MK35m National Youth League kicks off this month

The 2021 National Youth League will kick off from 29th June to 2nd December and will be sponsored to the tune of MK35 million.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the bank’s headquarters in Blantyre by Chief Executive Officer Jaco Viljoen, who said it is always in his institution’s interest to unearth hidden talent for the development of football in Malawi.

“It’s a long relationship that we have with Football Association of Malawi since 2006. People ask us as to why we don’t sponsor the National Team but as a bank, part of our heritage has always been humble beginnings and our slogan is dream comes first so by sponsoring the youth league, we are helping to fulfill dreams of young aspiring footballers to reach their full potential.

“We also believe in giving back to the community because the more we keep on sponsoring the youths, we are helping to develop Malawi through these youngsters who would end up playing for top elite clubs and the National Team.”

“We want the players to enjoy the moment, to show good sportsmanship to create opportunities for the selectors to see what the players can do and by the end of the day, we want to see happy faces who would enjoy the campaign but above all, creating opportunities for more than 500 players to flourish and fulfill their dreams,” he said.

The event was also attended by FAM President Walter Nyamilandu who was very grateful to FCB for continuous support towards grassroot football.

[6/10, 9:50 PM] Zakanembo Snr: “We are very excited because they had suspended the league last season due to Covid-19 pandemic and they have decided to come back now that the situation has eased which is good news for us that we can continue with our investments into the youth of Malawi football where our future lies so we are very excited that we have been able to keep FCB into the game.”

“Its the foundation of Malawi football. Its the league that has produced top talent that is playing for the Malawi National Football Team and we cannot talk about going to the World Cup or Afcon without investing in the youth. We have under 15, under 17 and this sponsorship from FCB does bridge the gap so that there is a clear pathway of players from the grassroot football into the super league so we are very grateful for this continued commitment from the bank,” he said.

On his part, National Youth Football Association General Secretary Duncain Jumbe said he was happy with the sponsorship package from the institution, saying with Covid-19 pandemic at center stage, it is of great importance to appreciate the support rendered to youth football.

“We are delighted that our sponsors FCB are back this year to sponsor the youth league. We do understand that the situation last year could not allow us to have the league as more restrictions from government made it very difficult for sports to take part in the country and for them to come back, we are very grateful and we were optimistic that they would still come back to continue sponsoring the league.”

“We will do whatever it takes to promote their brand as one way of paying homage to their support. We will be putting banners in every match to reflect how much grateful are for their support. We will also ensure that no any form of violence takes places in our matches,” he explained.

The competition is participated in all the three regions in 14 districts, with four from the Southern Region, six districts in the Central Region and four districts in the Northern Region, totaling to 167 teams and 5110 players playing in the league.