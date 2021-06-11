Lutheran pastor dies in road accident in Thyolo

A 51-year-old Lutheran Church pastor in Thyolo has died after his motorcycle was hit by a veicle near Mpeni Bus stage along Bvumbwe-Thyolo Boma road

The pastor identified as Willard Chipembere sustained serious injuries following a road accident involving a motor vehicle registration number DZ2691 Toyota Spacio Saloon and his motorcycle registration number BU 3469 Yamaha DT 125.

Thyolo police public relations officer sub inspector Amos Tione has confirmed and said the incident happened on Wednesday 9, 2021 during the 10:45 hours.

According to Tione, Brian Stephano Gunde was driving from the direction of Bvumbwe going towards Thyolo along Bvumbwe – Thyolo road. He had five passengers on board.

Soon after Mpeni Bus stage, he was overtaking unknown motorcyclist, in the process he hit another oncoming motorcyclist (Willard Damson Chipembere) who was riding motor cycle registration number BU 3469.

“Due to the impact, Willard Damson Chipembere sustained multiple fractures of both legs, both arms and ribs,” said Tione.

He was then rushed to Thyolo District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased hailed from Kamoto village in the area of Senior Chief Chimaliro in Thyolo district while Brian Stephano Gunde (37) comes from Lackson village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa district.