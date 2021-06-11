Ishmail Wadi no more

Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Ishmail Wadi has died.

Wadi’s family has confirmed the death of the renowned lawyer saying he will be buried this evening.

“I can confirm that we have lost our beloved brother, father and renowned lawyer we are now preparing for his burial this evening,” a member of Wadi’s family Dominic Patel told the local media.

Wadi served as Public Prosecutions Director Ishmael when Bingu Wa Mutharika was in power.

On social media, Malawians are paying tribute to the former top prosecutor.

“Today is the saddest day of my life. A dark cloud has befallen and a big part of my life story is gone.

“Here is a man I have known all my life and a brother we shared dreams, a friend who pushed me to be what I have become. I am in deep shock. I will not mourn you, I will celebrate your life and hang on to the memories,” said Peter Makossah.

Activist Onjezani Kenani said: “Shocked to hear news of the passing of my friend, Ishmail Wadi, who once served the nation as Director of Public Prosecution before returning to private practice as counsel. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Wellington William Kazembe wrote: “Rest In Peace Dear hardworking and visionary noble colleague Counsel Ishmail Wadi. Many colleagues and I have benefited from your advice on professional and investment matters. Rest well Dear Brother.”