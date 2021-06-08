Voter registration for June 29 polls ends today

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says registration of voters and inspection of the register for the 29th June by-elections ends today.

The exercise started on May 26 and has been conducted for 14 days.

Elections will be conducted in Lalanje and Chikwembere wards as well as in Nkhata Bay Central Constituency.

MEC Acting Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani said those who registered for the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections were just verifying their names while new voters were getting registered.

However, there was no registration of new voters in Nkhata Bay Central Constituency where the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal nullified results of 2019 parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, the commission has reminded aspiring candidates in Lalanje and Chikwembere wards that presentation of nomination papers will take place on 12th June, 2021 as announced earlier.

According to MEC, all aspirants who have not collected nomination papers are encouraged to do so now and present them for pre-inspection on 11th June, 2021.

The commission is still continuing with election activities which were already approved before the High Court fired four Commissioners.