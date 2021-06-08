This is going to be an interesting one for me, as a Liverpool fan, I’m so proud to say my club plays host to two of the best players in the premier League, those two players just happen to be near shoe ins for African player of the year every season, that’s right I’m talking about Sadio Mane, who hasn’t been great this season by his standards and the Egyptian King himself, Mohamed Salah.

Between them, with help from an incredible manager and some insane gegenpress football from the rest of the team, they have absolutely transformed Liverpool football club into what a lot of fans consider to be guaranteed title contenders, which in my 30 years supporting this club hasn’t been a thing very often! Moving on, today’s article subject is the BEST African XI in the Premier League. Now I wasn’t 100% sure whether I wanted to do all time or the current season, but for the sake of confusion we’ll stick with the present day premier League right?

Looking through the list of players it’s worth noting that there aren’t many African goalkeepers or defenders in the Premier League, which helps narrow it down a little bit, but I think we’ve gone with the best all African XI, some honorable mentions are Aubameyang, another obvious choice at striker/center forward, there are a few good midfielders you could shuffle in and out of there also like Naby Keita on his day is great (though he hasn’t REALLY shown it at Liverpool), Thomas Partey was signed with high hopes by Arsenal but hasn’t really lived up to expectations. So we’ve settled on what we’ve got. Time to break it down.

Going from back to front we’ll start with the goalkeeper. Edouard Mendy, this man was signed to put pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga, after he failed to live up to his £71million price tag. Not only did Mendy put pressure on Kepa, for £22million he has proven himself to be an absolute bargain. Equaling the record of 9 clean sheets in a single Champions League season (Stat from 10bet) I think it’s safe to say he has cemented himself as Chelsea’s number 1 keeper for next season

Defence, arguably the most important part of the team, fixing the defence changed Liverpool as a team for the better. So what would we go for with this defence? I went with 3 at the back because in terms of defenders there honestly weren’t many to choose from. Honorable mentions being Eric Bailly and Willy Boly, but I feel like I went with a good balance of strength and pace. Which is definitely needed in a back 3, HOWEVER we do have cover (we’ll get to that moving into the midfield). Ultimately we went with Romain Saiss from Wolves, Joel Matip from Liverpool and Serge Aurier (usually a full back) from Spurs. Saiss has been solid this season, Matip has been solid all his career though his injury record is pretty abysmal and Aurier adds some extra pace and flair to an otherwise solid back line. Not much else to say about it really.

The midfield is where this team starts to get interesting. I picked this midfield with a few things in mind, as previously mentioned we’re only playing 3 at the back, so I figured defensive cover was a necessity, as such we’ve gone with 4 across the middle, dead center I went with N’Golo Kanté and Wilfred Ndidi. N’Golo Kante DOES play for France, you’re correct, however his parents are both Malian so he is absolutely an African player and is definitely eligible for the Mali national team. Is this cheating? Probably, is he an insane player? Definitely. Ndidi has cemented himself as one of the best center defensive midfielders in the league over the last few seasons with Leicester helping them win their first FA cup in the clubs history. For attackers we went with Zaha from Crystal Palace and Ziyech from Chelsea. Zaha I feel speaks for himself, he’s fast, strong, good on the ball and not afraid to run at players, Ziyech on the other hand may need some explaining. His start in the Premier League wasn’t perfect but as the season has gone on he has really grown into his role for Chelsea and proven it was worth the £35m Chelsea signed him for going on to win the Champions League with the London based team this season.

Mane and Salah. Source: Goal.com

If the Midfield was where it started to get interesting then the front 3 is outrageous. Again, there are a few players you could put here, Nicholas Pepe hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Arguably Aubameyang should be the center forward but I REALLY like Mahrez and wanted him in here and we all know there’s no way he gets in over Salah. ANYWAY. For the front 3 we went for Liverpool‘s duo of Sadio Mane and Moahamed Salah, complimented by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. In all honesty there isn’t much that needs to be said here, there’s pace, power, flair, vision, precision all across this front 3. Most importantly, there’s goals, LOTS OF THEM. 95 goals in 145 games for Salah and 74 in 162 for Mane, crazy considering they’re wingers. Honestly, that’s all that needs to be said. This front 3 is deadly.

There we have it, an insanely solid representation in the Premier League from the African continent, I would love to know what you would change though, let us know!