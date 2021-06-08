Sambani to undergo surgery, four more Bullets players ruled out

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has confirmed that defender Precious Sambani will undergo an operation on his injured knee.

The Nyasa Big Bullets left-back sustained the injury during The People’s Team’s 2-0 victory over Ekwendeni Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium a fortnight ago.

An MRI scan on the 23-year-old Malawi international has revealed that he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a partial tear to his meniscal in the 13th minute of the match.

“He is required to go for surgery and he will definitely be out of action for six months or so,” Pasuwa told Club media on Tuesday.

“As a coach, I am saddened by this setback to his career and as a team, but it’s something which is inevitable in football and I wish him a quick recovery.”

Pasuwa also gave an update on goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, who also underwent MRI scanning last week.

“The report shows he had some injuries on the knee and ankle, but by the time he went back for an MRI scan he had already started to heal,” disclosed the Bullets head coach. “He has since been released to join the national team [which is preparing for an international friendly against Tanzania] by the medical team].

Bullets have since suffered another injury setback as defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Yamikani Fodya, as well as midfielder Ernest Petro and striker Chiukepo Msowoya have also been ruled out.

The four sustained injuries during Sunday’s 2-1 win against Mighty Tigers in the TNM Super League.

“[It’s a] very tough season for us as we have been losing players to injuries in each and every game we are playing. We lost four players on Sunday against Tigers and they didn’t come to training today as they are meeting the doctors.

“I will be waiting to hear from our doctors to determine the extent of the latest injuries, but it’s sad that we keep on losing players when the league has reached a boiling point and we definitely need some reinforcements,” explained Pasuwa.

Preliminary reports indicate that Petro suffered a shoulder injury and will be assessed on Wednesday, whilst Chirwa sprained the lateral ligament to his right ankle and is likely to be out of action for two weeks.

Fodya had a tear to his thigh and will require him to be out for a week, while Msowoya, who was substituted due to hamstring injury is also likely to miss Bullets’ next fixture.

With the injuries coming at a time when the transfer window is closed, the tactician admitted that the situation does not look good for his side in the ongoing season. He was however positive that the remaining players will carry the team forward in the second-round of the title race where Bullets are level on 39 points with Silver Strikers.

“It’s a very big challenge to us having these endless injuries and they are happening at a time when the window is closed, meaning we cannot go into the market to buy players. But, remember I have been trying most of the guys so that we can use them in such situations and it’s also an opportunity for them to prove to us that they can play for the team and show us that they are part of the club,” said Pasuwa.

The latest medical update also reveals that midfielder Righteous Banda, who was ruled out for the entire season and currently undergoing rehabilitation, is doing well as pain is subsiding every day.

Captain John Lanjesi, who struggled in the recent games he was featured after coming from a long injury, is responding well to physiotherapy sessions he is undergoing, but according to the medics, the defender needs more sessions before he returns to full actions.

