Board rejects Govt’s pick for ESCOM CEO role

The board of Electricity Supply of Malawi (ESCOM) has refused to appoint candidate who came fourth during interviews for the role of ESCOM chief executive officer, amid pressure from the government.

According to a whistleblower, the office of the president cabinet had their choice for the role but the chosen candidate came fourth during interviews.

The whistleblower added that Secretary to the President & Cabinet [SPC], Zangazanga Chikhosi was pressuring the board to appoint the chosen candidate.

However, the board has snubbed Chikhosi and has opted for Mr. Raymond Lawrence Chirwa who came first during interviews.

In reaction, Chikhosi reportedly attempted to fire the ESCOM chairperson.

“On Monday, Chikhosi served Board Chairman Mhango with an epistle removing him as Chairman from the power company & “offering” him Chairmanship of National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited [NEEF],” the whistleblower said.

Chokani has since vehemently rejected offer to chair NEEF.

The Tonse Alliance has been accused of conducting sham interviews in government institutions.

Similar claims were made when George Kasakula was appointed Malawi Broadcasting Corporation boss. There were claims that Kasakula failed the interviews but was still picked for the role.

At Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, the person who passed the interviews reportedly did not have the required Master’s Degree but was still shortlisted for the interviews.