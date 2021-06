A military vehicle on President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy has overturned in Blantyre and officers have sustained injuries.

Reports also say that four people have died due to the accident which has occurred along the Magalasi Road in Blantyre.

President Lazarus Chakwera was on his way from Lilongwe to Blantyre where he is expected to stay four days.

Tomorrow, Chakwera will preside over the inauguration of 19 Megawatts Tedzani IV Hydropower Plant at Tedzani Power Station in Blantyre.