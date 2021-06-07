Two Malawi Army soldiers killed in road accident

Two Malawi Defence Force soldiers have died in the road accident involving a military vehicle on President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako as confirmed, saying the two were in the military vehicle tat overturned.

“I regret to communicate that two soldiers have been killed in a road accident involving the presidential convoy near Grace Bandawe along Magalasi road in Blantyre this afternoon.

“The soldiers were travelling in Military Police vehicle which is the last vehicle on the presidential convoy. His Excellency President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is deeply saddened with the deaths,” said Kazako.

The accident occurred along the Magalasi Road in Blantyre while Chakwera was on his way from Lilongwe to Blantyre.

Ted eat of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers come days after another MDF soldier died at a hospital in Uganda.

Corporal Maxwell Nyirenda wo was on peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo died on Saturday at a hospital in Uganda after a short illness.