BET Awards nominations: Namadingo misses out

Namadingo will have to wait for his BET nomination like his Namafans who are currently waiting for his wedding following a 2019 engagement.

The singer challenged himself to claim two honours in the internationally recognised awards, on 1st July last year.

“2021 BET Awards. I’ll bring 2 to Malawi. That’s a promise. Namafans screenshot this.”

On a sad note, the heavens have not smiled on him as he has failed to earn a nomination. A total of three African countries have made the cut; Burna Boy, Wizkid (Nigeria) and Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz.

The trio has been nominated in the best international act slot. They share the group with Aya Nakamura from France, Emicida from Brazil and Headie One from the United Kingdom.

Some commentators have said Namadingo’s level of popularity at the continental level is a major setback in his hunt for such prestigious awards.

“That was an unrealistic target. History can tell that only those artists who are popular in Africa and outside join the contention for the BET awards,” said Saul Mwaungulu.

Patience is making strides to market himself in Africa, starting with the SADC region. He has released a number of songs in foreign languages in an effort to familiarize himself with those countries’ audiences.