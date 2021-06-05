Moyale to host Chitipa united

Kaning’ina soldiers Moyale Barracks will host Chitipa united on Saturday at the Mzuzu stadium in the second round of Tnm Super League.

Both teams suffered in their last weekend assignment and will be looking to bounce back.

Second assistant for Moyale Barracks Fc Victor Chingoka said all is fine and they can’t manage to lose this game.

“We are coming from the loss against Mafco and this is another game all together. We are playing home and we can’t manage to lose this game, the team is ready we only have one player who was red carded against Mafco and one injury but we have enough players to choose from,” said Chingoka.

Chitipa united coach Christopher Nyambose said they are working hard to push upwards from relegation zone.

“What we want is the result and if my players will player under instruction then we will smile at the end of the game. We are working to push ourselves out of the hole and the battle is still on,” said Nyambose.

Chitipa United won against Moyale in the first round of the season at Karonga stadium.

At the moment, Moyale are on position 8 with 25 points while Chitipa on position 13 with 16 points at the Tnm Super League log table.