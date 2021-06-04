Father rapes three biological daughters in Lilongwe

Police at Kawale in Lilongwe have arrested a 73-year-old man for raping three biological daughters aged between 5 and 12.

Kawale Deputy Public Relations officer Mabvuto Phiri said the suspect, Malison Phiri, was on the run until June 3, 2021 when he was arrested by Area 23 Police unit in Lilongwe.

It is reported that on June 1, 2021, the suspect was with his three daughters at home and he invited them to his bedroom where he raped them, one after another.

The children later told their mother about the rape and the woman immediately alerted the Police.

Medical examination at Kamuzu Central Hospital revealed that the three girls were sexually abused.

Phiri hails from Malendewa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

In a related issue, a 60-year-old man has been arrested in Karonga for raping his 10-year-old biological daughter.

According to Karonga Police Spokesperson Enock Livasoni, the suspect is Tamya Phiri from Peter Mwangalaba village in Karonga district.

He is accused of raping the child on May 30, 2021.

According to Livasoni, on the day in material, the mother of the victim (wife to the suspect) left home and went to look for relish.

Upon retaining back home at around 12:00 hours she found her husband raping the child.

Shocked with what she had seen, she informed her neighbours who advised her to report the matter to police.

The matter was reported at Karonga Police Station and upon receiving the complaint a follow up was made and the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging the community to report all gender-based violence cases to police.