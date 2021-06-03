Salima Sugar factory resumes operations

Salima Sugar Factory, where 14 cases of the Indian Covid variant were recorded, has resumed operations.

The company said on its Facebook page that operations have resumed today after the recovery of affected employees.

“We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the Government has lifted the ban on all factory operations following our compliance to all measures on Covid-19 and the recovery of our employees that were affected,” the company said.

According to the company, it was receiving guidance from Ministry of Health and the Salima District Health Office.

“We remain a Covid-19 compliant organisation and shall continue to observe all measures as we normally do and as we serve our customers,” the company said.

The factory was closed after several employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Some of the samples were part of 539 samples Malawi sent to South Africa for analysis.

The Ministry of Health has received results for 84 of the samples which show that 14 of the samples have the Indian variant of Covid-19.

“All the 14 of the Delta (Indian) variants are from the Salima Sugar Factory and have since recovered. We are expecting more results on the remaining samples and the public will be updated accordingly,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.